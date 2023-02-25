Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
RBI slaps several restrictions on 5 cooperative banks. Details here

1 min read . 05:56 AM IST Livemint
This move by RBI is aimed at safeguarding the interests of depositors and ensuring the stability of the financial system.

  • The restrictions will remain in place for six months and include a ban on granting loans, making investments, incurring any liability, etc

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed restrictions on five cooperative banks due to their deteriorating financial condition. The restrictions will remain in place for six months and include a ban on granting loans, making investments, incurring any liability, or disposing of properties without prior approval from RBI. 

Customers of three of the banks, HCBL Co-operative Bank, Adarsh Mahila Nagari Sahakari Bank Maryadit, and Shimsha Sahakara Bank Niyamitha, will not be able to withdraw funds from their accounts due to the banks' present liquidity position. However, customers of Uravakonda Co-operative Town Bank and Shankarrao Mohite Patil Sahakari Bank can withdraw up to 5,000. 

The eligible depositors of all the five cooperative banks will receive deposit insurance claim amounts up to 5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation. This move by RBI is aimed at safeguarding the interests of depositors and ensuring the stability of the financial system.

(With inputs from agencies)

