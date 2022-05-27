Non-banking companies now need ₹25 crore minimum net worth to set up Bharat Bill Payment Operating Units (BBPOU), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) informed on May 26. The minimum net-worth criterion for non-bank firms has been lowered from the earlier minimum net worth requirement of ₹100 crore. This means that developing a payment app will be easier now, and businesses like Phonepe, Google Pay and Paytm will face increased competition.

