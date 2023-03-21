RBI sold net 384 million dollars in Jan 2023 in spot forex market2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 09:48 PM IST
In its bulletin of March 2023, RBI's data showed that it purchased $12.90 billion in January 2023, while selling $13.29 billion. Hence, the total dollar sales were at $384 million in the month.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold 384 million dollars in the spot forex market during the month of January 2023. This is lower compared to the net sales of $771 million in January last year.
