RBI steps in to keep rupee from crossing key 80 mark2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 11:35 PM IST
The rupee opened at 79.93 against the dollar on Friday, hitting an intraday low of 79.96, before recovering to close at 79.88.
The rupee opened at 79.93 against the dollar on Friday, hitting an intraday low of 79.96, before recovering to close at 79.88.
Listen to this article
The Reserve Bank of India’s intervention likely saved the rupee from breaching the psychologically critical mark of 80 to a dollar in the spot market after the currency breached the barrier in the offshore and over-the-counter markets after market hours on Thursday, currency traders said.