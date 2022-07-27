In a discussion paper on “Climate Risk and Sustainable Finance", RBI on Wednesday said, globally the efforts to address climate change have been growing across jurisdictions and an increasing number of central banks are either contemplating or are in the process of taking action on this aspect as part of their mandates. Further, climate change risk is also ascending the hierarchy of threats to financial stability across advanced and emerging economies alike, and consequently, the need for an appropriate framework to identify, assess and manage climate-related risk has become imperative.