RBI suspends license of Millath Co-operative Bank due to inadequate capital

The bank's licence has been terminated by the Reserve Bank because it lacked appropriate capital and earning potential, according to the RBI, which added that the bank's continued existence would be detrimental to its depositors' interests. The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full, and public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further, said RBI in its official statement.

