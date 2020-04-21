RBI sweetens TLTRO norms for banks with priority sector status

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday relaxed its rules for targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) by allowing priority sector status to investments by banks in some non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs).

The central bank had specified that under the TLTRO 2.0 scheme, banks will have to invest at least 50% of the total funds in bonds of small NBFCs of asset size of ₹500 crore and below, mid-sized NBFCs of asset size between ₹500 crore and ₹5,00 crore and MFIs.

At present, banks have to disburse 40% of their total loans to sectors like agriculture, small businesses, education, social infrastructure, among others, collectively known as priority sectors.

It said a bank can exclude the face value of these securities in the held to maturity (HTM) category when computing the adjusted non-food bank credit (ANBC) to determine priority sector targets.

This exemption is only applicable to funds under TLTRO 2.0 and RBI believes that this will incentivise banks’ investment in these NBFCs and MFIs.

That apart, the RBI had also extended the deadline for banks to invest these funds by 15 working days from the auction.

“Based on the feedback received from banks and taking into account the disruptions caused by covid-19, it has been decided to extend the time available for deployment of funds under the TLTRO 2.0 scheme from 30 working days to 45 working days from the date of the operation," it said.

However, if banks fail to invest the TLTRO 2.0 funds within 45 days, they will have to pay a penal interest rate of 200 bps every day, over and above the repo rate.

