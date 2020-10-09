RBI taps into unconventional tools to revive growth

Second, was the nudge to the bond markets to collaborate with RBI to re-align market expectations to its actions and describing the yield curve as a “public good". Along with a request to the market to bid responsibly in government bond auctions, the policy has also taken some very strong measures to dispel any doubts regarding RBI’s commitment to ensuring lower rates. These measures took the shape of a) doubling the size of open market operations (OMO) purchases in each auction to ₹20,000 crore, to ensure lower cut-off yields in the auctions and encourage offers at higher prices; b) extending the recently announced HTM limit hike to March 2022 that will help give confidence to banks to handle higher market risks from deploying higher liquidity in government bonds; c) announcement of OMOs in state development loans (SDLs), which ensures the expanding borrowing programme of states do not lead to a rise in credit spreads. SDLs are a key section of the bond market that, if left unattended, can hinder transmission of lower yields in both G-secs and corporate bonds; d) RBI also re-iterated its commitment to ensure smooth functioning of the borrowing programme.