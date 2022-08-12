RBI tightens bolt on loan recovery agents appointed by banks, NBFCs, and others

Taking into account certain recent developments including growing incidences of unacceptable practices followed by RAs, RBI advised that the REs shall strictly ensure that they or their agents do not resort to intimidation or harassment of any kind, either verbal or physical, against any person in their debt collection efforts, including acts intended to humiliate publicly or intrude upon the privacy of the debtors' family members, referees, and friends, sending inappropriate messages either on mobile or through social media, making threatening and/ or anonymous calls, persistently1 calling the borrower and/ or calling the borrower before 8:00 a.m. and after 7:00 p.m. for recovery of overdue loans, making false and misleading representations, etc.