RBI to auction govt securities worth 33,000 cr on 2 Sept. Details here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be auctioning four dated government securities worth ₹33,000 crore on September 2. The Centre will also have the option to retain an additional subscription of ₹2 crore against each security. Notably, RBI fixed September 5 as the settlement date for these securities. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on RBI's core banking solution (E-Kuber) system.

