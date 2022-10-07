RBI to commence limited pilot launches of the digital rupee, here's how it works4 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 07:33 PM IST
- As per RBI, CBDC can be demarcated into two broad types viz general purpose (retail) (CBDC-R) and wholesale (CBDC-W).
Listen to this article
With the Reserve Bank on 8 October confirming the commencement of limited pilot launches of the digital rupee for specific use cases, experts, investors and others are getting busy in trying to calculate the permutations and combinations on the pros and cons of the new move.