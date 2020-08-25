MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it will simultaneously buy and sell government bonds--Operation Twist--in a bid to lower interest rates on long-term government bonds.

The central bank said it will conduct the bond-swapping programme under open market operations (OMOs) for ₹10,000 crore each on 27 August and 3 September. Typically, the central bank conducts OMO sales to drain liquidity in the financial system and OMO purchases to infuse liquidity.

As part of the programme, the central bank will purchase securities with tenures between 4 and 12 years, and sell short-dated securities maturing in October and November.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped 5 basis points to 6.116% after the announcement on Tuesday.

Bankers expect the move to drain liquidity in the system and bring down long-term interest rates.

The central bank’s move is also expected to boost private sector borrowing.

The RBI last used this tool in July to accelerate monetary transmission in the system.

"The transmission to bank lending rates has improved further, with the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans declining by 91 bps during March-June 2020. The spreads of 3-year AAA rated corporate bonds over G-Secs of similar maturity declined from 276 bps on March 26, 2020, to 50 bps by end-July 2020. Even for the lowest investment grade bonds (BBB-), spreads have come down by 125 bps by end-July 2020. Lower borrowing costs have led to record primary issuance of corporate bonds of ₹2.1 lakh crore in the first quarter of 2020-21," the central bank had said at its monetary policy review meeting in August.

