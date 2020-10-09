RBI to conduct on-tap TLTRO to nudge credit pickup

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it will introduce on-tap targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) for banks to borrow up to ₹1 trillion from the window and invest in corporate bonds and other debt instruments of certain sectors.

Banks can also use these funds to extent loans to entities from these sectors and this move is expected to give some impetus to credit growth that has remained sluggish despite nudges by the government and the central bank.

“We propose to announce an on-tap TLTRO. The focus of liquidity measures by RBI will now include revival of activities in specific sectors that have both backward and forward linkages and multiplier effect on growth," said Shaktikanta Das, governor, RBI, while announcing the policy statement.

Das said the on-tap TLTROs will have tenors of up to three years at a floating rate linked to the policy repo rate and the scheme will be available up to 31 March, 2021. The total amount available under this window can be enhanced based on a review of the response, he said.

“Liquidity availed by banks under this scheme has to be deployed in corporate bonds, commercial papers and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by entities in specific sectors over and above the outstanding level of their investments in such instruments as on 30 September," said Das.

According to Das, banks that have availed of funds earlier under the TLTRO and TLTRO 2 schemes earlier will be given the option of reversing these transactions before maturity.

“In view of the borrowing requirements of the centre and the states in the second half of FY21 and the likely pickup in demand for credit as the recovery gathers strength, on-tap TLTROs are intended to enable banks to conduct their operations smoothly and seamlessly without being hindered by liquidity frictions. The objective is to ensure that liquidity in the system remains comfortable," he said.

RBI on Friday kept the repo rate, the key interest rate at which it lends to commercial banks, unchanged at 4%. The central bank sounded an ominous note on the growth outlook for the country, even as it pretty much echoed what rating agencies have also warned about earlier.

The RBI's MPC has pegged the real GDP growth for FY21 to contract by 9.5%.

The decision to keep the interest rates unchanged is in line with market expectations as inflation has remained above 6% - the higher end of the central bank’s medium-term target.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via