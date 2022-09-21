RBI to conduct 50,000 cr variable rate repo auction on 22 Sept

The central bank has been rebalancing the surplus liquidity in the system by shifting it out of the fixed rate overnight reverse repo window into the variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions of longer maturity.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to conduct a variable rate repo auction on September 22. The overnight auction under LAF will be conducted on its core banking system (e-Kuber) platform aggregating to ₹50,000 crore. The minimum bid amount will be ₹1 crore and multiples thereof. The central bank has been rebalancing the surplus liquidity in the system by shifting it out of the fixed rate overnight reverse repo window into the variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions of longer maturity.
In its statement today, RBI said, "on a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22, 2022."
The auction will begin from 10.30 am to 11 am on September 22, 2022. The date of reversal will be on September 23. The tenure is 1 day.
As per the operational guidelines for the auction, banks would be required to place their bids in percentage terms up to two decimal places. Notably, banks can place multiple bids.
Further, successful bids will get accepted at their respective bid rates. However, bids at or below the repo rate will be rejected.
Once the bidding time is over, all the bids would be arranged in descending order of the rates quoted, and the cut-off rate would arrive at the rate corresponding to the notified amount of the auction.
According to RBI's guidelines, successful bidders would be those who have placed their bids at or above the cut-off rate. All bids lower than the cut-off rate would be rejected. There will be the provision of pro-rata allotment should there be more than one successful bid at the cut-off rate.
The reversal of the above auction would take place at the ‘start of day’ on the date of reversal.
Also, the eligible collateral and the applicable haircuts will remain the same as for LAF.
It needs to be noted that RBI has the right to inject marginally higher amount than the notified amount due to rounding effects, and inject less than the notified amount without assigning any reasons therefor.
Currently, RBI's policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) is at 5.40%.
In the August 2022 policy, RBI stated that overall system liquidity continues in surplus, with average daily absorption under the LAF at ₹3.8 lakh crore during June-July.
