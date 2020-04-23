MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced it will conduct purchase and sale of government securities under open market operations for 10,000 crore on 27 April.

The RBI will purchase long-dated securities with tenor between 6 years and 10 years aggregating 10,000 crore, while it will see short-dated securities maturing June 2020, October 2020 and April 2021. In March, RBI had conducted total OMOs worth 40,000 crore.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield slipped to 6.09% from 6.20% following the announcement.

Bankers see this as a move to neutralise liquidity in the system as RBI looks to bring down rates. “RBI is looking to buy liquid G-sec papers. It is expected to bring down rates even on corporate bond papers. This will force banks to pass on lower rates to customers," said the treasury head of a public sector bank.

The central bank has in recent months used liquidity tools instead of rate cuts to bring down borrowing costs in the economy. It adopted a mix of the Federal Reserve-style ‘Operation Twist’ and the long-term repurchase operations (LTRO) that boost cash in the banking system

