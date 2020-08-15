RBI to give 57,128 cr dividend to Centre

MUMBAI : The central bank has approved the transfer of ₹57,128 crore as surplus to the government for fiscal 2019-20, in line with what the finance ministry had budgeted, but the payout will fall well short of what is needed to cover the massive fiscal gap caused by dwindling tax collections.

The central board of the Reserve Bank of India also decided to maintain its contingency risk buffer, or the reserves it holds to preserve monetary and financial stability and guard against other risks, at 5.5%.

The dividend from the central bank comes at a time when the Union government’s finances are under severe strain. The government’s fiscal deficit as on 30 June has touched 83.2% of the full-year target of ₹7.96 trillion, primarily on account of a sharp fall in revenues due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to stem the spread of covid-19.

“It’s a prudent decision on the part of both RBI and the government to stick to the budgeted dividend amount and not use the excess surplus to bridge the fiscal deficit. At a time when questions are being raised about RBI diluting its rules prescribed for financial stability, announcing a higher dividend would have rankled the market," said Abheek Barua, chief economist, HDFC Bank. “I hope RBI sticks to the amount they have announced and does not announce any additional dividend."

In the Union budget for the current fiscal, the government had budgeted ₹60,000 crore as dividends from the RBI, state-run banks and financial institutions. That’s a fraction of the record ₹1.76 trillion the RBI transferred to the government last year. That payment included ₹1.23 trillion as dividend and ₹52,640 crore as a transfer from its contingent reserves. This followed recommendations by a panel headed by former RBI governor Bimal Jalan on profit sharing with the government.

The RBI did not pay any interim dividend to the government for the year ended June 2020 as the Jalan committee had recommended that an interim dividend should be paid to the government only on “exceptional circumstances". The RBI and the government follow different financial years. The central bank is in the process of aligning its financial year with the government’s starting 1 April.

To raise resources to cover the fiscal deficit, the Centre has sharply raised its gross borrowing programme for this fiscal from the budgeted ₹7.8 trillion to ₹12 trillion.

According to a 22 July report by SBI Research, India’s debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise to 87.6% as economic growth contracts steeply. Sale of long-dated papers would bring down the cost of borrowings as interest rates are expected to fall further, the report said.

