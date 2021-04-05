RBI to go for dovish pause on Wednesday: Analysts

Brickworks Ratings said in a situation where inflation is higher than the 4% median level, the RBI will have to be cautious in its policy action because it has already reduced the repo rate or its key rate of lending to the system by a cumulative 1.15% last year. While it maintained status quo in its subsequent policy meetings, it has continued to infuse liquidity to keep the yields on government securities in check and to neutralise the surge in foreign exchange, the rating agency added.