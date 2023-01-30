RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps in Feb. FD rates likely to get more attractive2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:35 AM IST
- More than three-quarters of economists, 40 of 52, expected the RBI to raise its key repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%, according to a January 13-27 Reuters poll
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to raise its interest rate by a modest 25 basis points (bps) to 6.50% at its meeting after February 1 Union Budget 2023, a Reuters poll of economists found.
