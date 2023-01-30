RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps in Feb. FD rates likely to get more attractive

With the December rate hike, the policy repo rate has climbed to a whopping 225 bps so far in FY23. At present, the repo rate is at 6.25%. For FY23, RBI's first rate hike was 40 bps in May, followed by three consecutive rate hikes to the tune of 50 bps each between June to October, and then some softening to 35 bps in December policy. Another rate hike by RBI will make fixed deposits attractive The central bank is expected to raise repo rate in February. So, depositors will have another reason to cheers because when RBI hikes the policy repo rate, both fixed deposits and lending rates are likely to go up as well. Banks have been hiking their FD rates aggressively in line with RBI's policy outcomes since May, making this investment option already attractive.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}