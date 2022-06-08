RBI to hike repo rates, raise inflation prediction today: Experts

The central bank raised the policy repo rate by 40 basis points, or 0.40 percent, to 4.4 percent at its off-cycle monetary policy review in May. The policy repo rate was raised for the first time in nearly two years. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the Reserve Bank of India lends banks short-term cash. Since the beginning of the year, inflation has been above the RBI's target range of 2-6 percent.