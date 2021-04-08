RBI to infuse 1 trillion in Q1 to cap bond yields

Markets reacted positively to the news, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond falling 10 basis points from their intra-day high of 6.19%. “RBI is trying to flatten the yield curve by infusing liquidity at the longer end and repricing it at the shorter end. The longer end will therefore hold 6-6.25%, and the shorter end will move towards the repo rate of 4%. With the second lockdown, GST collections may be hit, and this may lead to additional borrowing. So, there is a bit of uncertainty, and that’s why RBI has announced it will do OMO and G-SAP to keep the market at ease," said Rajeev P. Pawar, head of treasury at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}