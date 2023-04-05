The Reserve Bank of India is set to auction new five-year government bonds, which are set to mature in 2028, aiming to raise approximately ₹8,000 crore in the first bond auction of the current financial year scheduled on April 06, 2023.

The Government of India (GoI) has expressed its intent to raise up to ₹33,000 crore by auctioning three securities that will mature in 2028, 2033, and 2052.

Additionally, the government can retain additional subscriptions up to ₹2,000 crore for each security.