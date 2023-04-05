Home / News / India /  RBI to issue new 5-year bond on April 6 to raise 8,000 cr
The Reserve Bank of India is set to auction new five-year government bonds, which are set to mature in 2028, aiming to raise approximately 8,000 crore in the first bond auction of the current financial year scheduled on April 06, 2023. 

The Government of India (GoI) has expressed its intent to raise up to 33,000 crore by auctioning three securities that will mature in 2028, 2033, and 2052. 

Additionally, the government can retain additional subscriptions up to 2,000 crore for each security.

