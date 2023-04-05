Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
RBI to issue new 5-year bond on April 6 to raise 8,000 cr

1 min read . 07:02 AM IST Livemint
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. (Photo credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

  • The Government of India (GoI) has expressed its intent to raise up to 33,000 crore by auctioning three securities that will mature in 2028, 2033, and 2052.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to auction new five-year government bonds, which are set to mature in 2028, aiming to raise approximately 8,000 crore in the first bond auction of the current financial year scheduled on April 06, 2023. 

The Government of India (GoI) has expressed its intent to raise up to 33,000 crore by auctioning three securities that will mature in 2028, 2033, and 2052. 

Additionally, the government can retain additional subscriptions up to 2,000 crore for each security.

