RBI to launch retail digital rupee pilot on 1 December

Last year in July, RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar had spoken at length about the relevance of CBDC in the Indian context, given that domestic payment systems are largely real-time and transaction costs are perhaps the lowest in the world. In fact, a pilot survey conducted by RBI on retail payment habits of individuals in six cities between December 2018 and January 2019, showed that that cash remained the preferred mode of payment and for receiving money for regular expenses. For small value transactions -- of up to ₹500 -- cash is used predominantly.