RBI to launch retail digital rupee pilot on 1 December

According to V. Vaidyanathan, chief executive, IDFC First Bank, the central bank digital currency would give greater anonymity than exiting digital transactions and this is one of the major benefits for users. “In due course, it could even get better. India is a growing economy and while it already has several digital payment channels, this would add to the options available before users. At present, it is being done on a pilot basis, but in future, it will be the next big thing in the payments space once it gathers some critical mass," said Vaidyanathan.