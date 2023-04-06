MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it plans to open a web portal to allow depositors search for their unclaimed deposits across banks, and issued norms to make credit information companies (CICs) more accountable, measures aimed at helping consumers.

As per Section 26 of the Banking Regulation Act, banks need to submit data, within 30 days of the close of every calendar year, on domestic accounts that have not been used for 10 years. These deposits are transferred to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund maintained by the regulator.

On Thursday, RBI said it has decided to develop a web portal that would provide the facility of searching across multiple banks for possible unclaimed deposits. The search results will be enhanced by certain artificial intelligence tools and the portal is expected to improve and widen the access of data. Banks currently display the list of unclaimed deposits on their website.

“RBI has been taking various measures to ensure that newer deposits do not turn unclaimed and existing unclaimed deposits are returned to the rightful owners or beneficiaries after following due procedure," it said in a statement.

At the end of February, the total amount of unclaimed deposits of 10 years and more transferred to RBI by state-owned banks stood at ₹ 35,012 crore, junior finance minister Bhagwat Karad informed the Lok Sabha on 3 April.

“The decision to enable tracing unclaimed deposits and strengthening of grievance redressal are customer-centric," Dinesh Khara, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI) said in a statement. In the past, RBI has asked banks to be more proactive in tracing the whereabouts of people whose accounts became inoperative. It had also received several complaints on difficulties faced by the customers as their accounts were classified as inoperative.

“Moreover, there is a feeling that banks are undeservedly enjoying the unclaimed deposits, while paying no interest on it," RBI had said in its Master Circular on Customer Service in Banks on 1 July, 2015. In another move, RBI said it is strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism at CICs such as TransUnion Cibil, Experian and Crif Highmark. The regulator plans to put in place a compensation mechanism for delays in updating or rectifying credit information of borrowers.

There are also plans to introduce a provision for SMS/email alerts being sent to customers when their credit information is accessed. Also, there will now be a timeframe for importing and processing of data received from creditors, and RBI has also mandated disclosures related to the number and nature of customer complaints received on the website of CICs.

The regulator said with the increase in customer complaints regarding credit information reporting and the functioning of CICs, it has decided to create a comprehensive framework to strengthen and improve the efficacy of the grievance redress mechanism and customer service of credit institutions and CICs.

“These measures will further enhance consumer protection," governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

In October last year, RBI directed credit information companies to appoint an internal ombudsman (IO) at the top of their internal grievance redress mechanism by 1 April.

.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shayan Ghosh Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets. Read more from this author