Web portal on unclaimed funds, rules for credit scoring cos2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:20 PM IST
RBI said it has decided to develop a web portal that would provide the facility of searching across multiple banks for possible unclaimed deposits. The search results will be enhanced by certain artificial intelligence tools.
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it plans to open a web portal to allow depositors search for their unclaimed deposits across banks, and issued norms to make credit information companies (CICs) more accountable, measures aimed at helping consumers.
