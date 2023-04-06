Web portal on unclaimed funds, rules for credit scoring cos

“Moreover, there is a feeling that banks are undeservedly enjoying the unclaimed deposits, while paying no interest on it," RBI had said in its Master Circular on Customer Service in Banks on 1 July, 2015. In another move, RBI said it is strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism at CICs such as TransUnion Cibil, Experian and Crif Highmark. The regulator plans to put in place a compensation mechanism for delays in updating or rectifying credit information of borrowers.