RBI to mop up Rs80,000 via cash management bills to help govt's spending plan

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it will raise Rs80,000 crore by selling 84-day cash management bills (CMB) or short-term sovereign papers to help the government meet its immediate debt obligations. The auction is scheduled for 28 May and will be settled on T+0 basis on the same day. CMBs will mature on 20 August.

"The cash flow mismatch has forced government to raise money through cash management bill to meet their regular expenditure," said Navin Singh, head of trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The cash management bills are also used for removing liquidity from the system when it is flush with funds. Currently, banks have as much as Rs7.28 lakh crore worth of excess liquidity parked with the central bank under the reverse repo window.

The banking system has been flush with liquidity since October 2019. RBI has been infusing liquidity to ensure monetary transmission takes place and credit growth picks up.

The recent liquidity infusion measures undertaken by the RBI in the aftermath of covid-19 crisis -- such as four auctions of targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO 1.0) aggregating to over Rs1 lakh crore, one auction of TLTRO 2.0 aggregating Rs12,850 crores, cut in cash reserve ratio, reduction in maintenance of daily CRR balance, open market operations to purchase Rs1.3 lakh crore of government securities since the beginning of April 2020 -- have all resulted in the liquidity surplus in the banking system.

In order to provide liquidity support to mutual funds, the RBI has also announced special liquidity facility worth Rs50,000 crore. In addition, liquidity has been aided by deposit growth surpassing credit offtake persistently. According to Care Ratings, the incremental growth in bank deposit was 1.1% compared to incremental bank credit contraction by 1% as on April 24, 2020.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via