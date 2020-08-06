RBI to provide additional liquidity facility of 10,000 crore to NHB, Nabard

“In order to ameliorate the stress being faced by smaller non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) and micro-finance institutions in obtaining access to liquidity, it has now been decided to provide an additional special liquidity facility (ASLF) of ₹5,000 crore to Nabard for a period of one year at the RBI’s policy repo rate for refinancing NBFC-MFIs and other smaller NBFCs of asset size of ₹500 crore and less to support agriculture and allied activities and the rural non-farm sector," RBI said.