RBI to raise repo rates on April 6 but future hikes undecided, says Reuters poll3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Additionally, a majority of economists surveyed believe that the RBI would maintain the same interest rate level for the remaining part of the year.
A recent Reuters poll of economists predicts that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will increase its primary interest rate by 25 basis points on April 6, but then keep rates unchanged for the remainder of the year while continuing to maintain its tightening stance.
