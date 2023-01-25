RBI to rely more on forward book to manage rupee, say analysts: Report2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 03:50 PM IST
RBI's forward book fell from net dollar purchase holdings of $49 billion at the start of 2022 to a low of $241 million in October
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to lean more on its forward dollar book to keep the rupee's volatility at its desired levels, according to analysts reported Reuters.
