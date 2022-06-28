The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will roll over its dollar-rupee futures maturing Tuesday to keep the local currency from weakening further, as the rupee dropped as much as 0.6% to 78.775 versus the dollar, surpassing a previous all-time low of 78.39 hit last week.

Pressure that pushed the currency to a fresh record low is due to the looming expiry of the contracts, according to a Bloomberg report. Some other banks in India will also simultaneously rollover their positions, the report further said.

Amid inflation worries from higher crude prices, the rupee fell as much as 0.5% to 78.75 a dollar on Tuesday with about $5.5 billion worth of futures contracts pending maturity, as per the data compiled by Bloomberg.

On Monday, the rupee declined by 4 paise to close at its life-time low of 78.37 against the US dollar.

The Indonesian rupiah also fell on a slide in palm oil futures, although other Asian currencies strengthened after the US dollar weakened. The Indian currency and equities were pressured by worries that a rise in crude prices will exacerbate already high inflation.

The country is a major importer of the commodity. Its key equities index, the Nifty 50, also fell 0.4%.

In Indonesia, the rupiah slipped 0.3%, while stocks lost 0.5%.

Divergence in Fed-(Bank Indonesia) policy stances, as well as recent decline in (crude palm oil) prices weighing on trade balances, could be supportive of USD-IDR (in the) near term", analysts at Maybank said.

Palm oil prices in Indonesia, the world's top exporter of the vegetable oil, have been inching lower on expectations of higher production and fears of a recession.

Other Asian currencies, meanwhile, logged modest gains due to a weaker greenback. The US currency is set for a third straight day of losses.

Historically, weaker rupee has moved in sync with the BoP (balance of payments) deficit, the note said, adding that "we see a sharp BoP deficit of USD 61 billion and CAD/GDP at 3.2% ($112 billion) in FY23E."

CAD refers to Current Account Deficit.

"We believe India's external position remains relatively healthy, but with portfolio outflows expected to continue amid weakening global equity performance, and further deterioration in BoP in coming months, the risks of INR underperformance cannot be discounted," Emkay Global Financial services said in a research note.