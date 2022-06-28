RBI to roll over FX futures expiring Tuesday as rupee hits record low2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 02:39 PM IST
- Pressure that pushed the rupee to a fresh record low is due to the looming expiry of the contracts
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will roll over its dollar-rupee futures maturing Tuesday to keep the local currency from weakening further, as the rupee dropped as much as 0.6% to 78.775 versus the dollar, surpassing a previous all-time low of 78.39 hit last week.