RBI to set up portal to search across multiple banks for unclaimed deposits1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:17 PM IST
- This move comes after approximately ₹35,000 crore worth of unclaimed deposits as of February 2023 was transferred to the RBI by public sector banks (PSBs).
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed plans to establish a centralised portal to facilitate access to information regarding unclaimed deposits by depositors or their beneficiaries across various banks, as reported by PTI.
