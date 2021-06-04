RBI to soon clarify on new auditor appointment norms

"Regulatory compliance is part of the business and good audit adds to value to the business and the process is value accretive and not a waste of resources," he added and pointed out that good audit mitigates risks and said those who suspect the quality and ability of smaller local audit firms should remember Saytam Computers, IL&FS, DHFL, Yes Bank and many other scams in our own backyard and the Enrons and the Lehmans of the Western world.