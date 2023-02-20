“The global economic outlook doesn't look as grim now as it did a few months ago, growth prospects in major economies have improved while inflation is on a descent though inflation still remains well-above the target in major economies.. Core inflation remains sticky. Non-food credit growth was 16.7% from the year ago period as of Jan 27, 2023. We have to remain unwavering on bringing down CPI," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said in the February policy meeting.

