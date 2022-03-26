Geo-tagging is said to capture the geographical coordinates (latitude and longitude) of payment touch points deployed by merchants to receive payments from their customers. the geographical coordinates (latitude and longitude) of payment touch points deployed by merchants to receive payments from their customers. Among many benefits of geo-tagging are that it provides insights on regional penetration of digital payments. It further monitors infrastructure density across different locations. Also, geo-tagging identifies the scope for deploying additional payment touch points, and facilitates focused digital literacy programmes.