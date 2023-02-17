RBI updates rules for foreign donations via NEFT, RTGS. Details here
RBI has made necessary changes in NEFT and RTGS systems for Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) related transactions
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked member banks participating in payment systems to tweak their core banking/middleware solutions to capture the requisite details while forwarding the foreign donations through NEFT and RTGS systems to State Bank of India(SBI).
