The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday urged the government to provide enhanced and targeted policy support for exports taking advantage of the rising external demand for Indian goods.

“With external demand strengthening, a rebound in global trade is taking hold, which should support India’s export sector. Global demand conditions are expected to improve further buoyed by fiscal stimulus packages and the fast progress of vaccination in advanced economies. India’s exports in March, April and May 2021 have launched into an upswing. Conducive external conditions are forming for a durable recovery beyond pre-pandemic levels. The need of the hour is for enhanced and targeted policy support for exports. It is opportune now to give further policy push by focusing on quality and scalability," RBI said in its latest monetary policy statement.

Indian exports stayed above $30 billion for the third consecutive month in May, after hitting a record $34 billion in March. Exports are expected to support growth in FY22 by providing cushion against sharp correction in domestic demand due to cautious consumer sentiment on the back of rising health costs during the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharad Kumar Saraf, president, Federation of Indian Export Associations agreed with the RBI’s assessment holding that scalability could be attempted only if there are adequate profits in exports so that the same may be ploughed back in expansion and upgradation. “However, at present the profit margins have been squeezed due to high input prices without corresponding hike in prices of exports and sky rocketing freight costs. A stable policy framework may be provided by notifying RoDTEP rates, releasing MEIS and SEIS rates, extending interest equalisation benefits and providing non fiscal facilitation," he added.

India Ratings and Research in a research report published on Wednesday said it expects Indian exports to show a gradual improvement over the next two to three years, driven by the combination of a pick-up in global demand and global players seeking to diversify supply chains while reducing reliance on China. “Certain segments of pharmaceuticals, textiles, auto ancillary and chemicals are already benefitting from this trend, giving companies the confidence to embark on capacity expansions despite the risk of a possible slowdown in domestic demand. Given the predominant role played by China in global supply chains with its cost competitiveness and economies of scale, it however would remain a major supply hub for the foreseeable future while other Asian countries such as Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia, Bangladesh and India will be explored over a period of time. Policy measures facilitating large-scale manufacturing operations and encouraging them to move up the value chain would be required for Indian companies to benefit from this shift," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.