RBI wants government to provide targeted support to exporters

India Ratings and Research in a research report published on Wednesday said it expects Indian exports to show a gradual improvement over the next two to three years, driven by the combination of a pick-up in global demand and global players seeking to diversify supply chains while reducing reliance on China. “Certain segments of pharmaceuticals, textiles, auto ancillary and chemicals are already benefitting from this trend, giving companies the confidence to embark on capacity expansions despite the risk of a possible slowdown in domestic demand. Given the predominant role played by China in global supply chains with its cost competitiveness and economies of scale, it however would remain a major supply hub for the foreseeable future while other Asian countries such as Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia, Bangladesh and India will be explored over a period of time. Policy measures facilitating large-scale manufacturing operations and encouraging them to move up the value chain would be required for Indian companies to benefit from this shift," it added.