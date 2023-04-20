MPC members caution against over-tightening2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:18 AM IST
Earlier this month, RBI kept the repo rate unexpectedly steady at 6.5% following six consecutive rate hikes since May last year.
Mumbai: Members of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) have cautioned against excessive tightening of interest rates, warning that it could lead to an unexpectedly sharp slowdown in economic growth and may prompt a sudden reversal in rate action.
