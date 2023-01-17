RBI warns of major risk to states returning to old pension scheme

RBI warns of major risk to states returning to old pension scheme1 min read . 10:46 PM IST
- The latest warning comes amid the political slugfest as some states are taking decisions to return to old pension schemes.
The Reserve Bank of India on 16 January warned of a major risk looming on the sub-national fiscal horizon that is likely the reversion to the old pension scheme by few states.
The latest warning comes amid the political slugfest as some states are taking decisions to return to old pension schemes.
"The annual saving in fiscal resources that this move entails is short-lived. By postponing the current expenses to the future, states risk the accumulation of unfunded pension liabilities in the coming years," it said in its report on state finances released Monday.
According to a report by the Economic Times, among the states, Himachal Pradesh is the latest which has announced restoration of the old pension scheme.
It is the third state, led by Congress, that has taken this decision. Prior to this, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh government has taken the same route. Congress-ally Jharkhand returned to the old pension scheme, while Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government is too mulling to return to the old pension scheme.
As per details, the states are taking the old pension route as they view that it would bring social security and welfare of their employees. However, economists see this as a trend which may bring disaster in the future as states are not going to build any corpus by doing this.
Earlier, the National Pension Scheme replaced the old pension scheme for central and state government employees.
