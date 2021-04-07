MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday may have retained its growth forecast for FY22 but cautioned of uncertainties clouding its outlook as the pandemic rages afresh.

The rise in global commodity prices coupled with volatility in financial markets certainly accentuates risks, and lockdowns in certain states could dampen the gradual revival of growth impulses, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. In addition, the monetary policy committee noted that consumer confidence has also dipped as covid-19 makes a stronger comeback in certain states.

The central bank has retained growth projection at 10.5% for FY22 and given a quarterly breakup of estimates for the full financial year. However, it has lowered projected growth for Q3 of FY22 to 5.4% from 6% announced in February. The economy is now expected to expand 26.2% in Q1; 8.3% in Q2; and 6.2% in Q4.

“The recent surge in infections has, however, imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook and needs to be closely watched, especially as localised and regional lockdowns could dampen the recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return of normalcy," said Das.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) has therefore decided to maintain an accommodative policy stance to support and nurture the recovery, and this will remain so till the prospects of sustained recovery are well secured while closely monitoring the evolving outlook for inflation, said Das.

According to Das, the focus must now be on containing the spread of the coronavirus as well as on economic revival. A key aspect of this strategy, he said, will be to strengthen the bedrock of macroeconomic stability that has anchored India’s revival from the pandemic.

“Public investment in key infrastructure sectors is a force multiplier with historically proven ability to revive the broader economy by directly enhancing capital stock and productivity, and by attracting private investment," said Das.

Other positive signs that bode well for growth are the speeding up of the vaccination programme and the gradual release of pent-up demand. The monetary policy committee also banked on the government’s plan to increase infrastructure spend, expanded production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme and rising capacity utilisation. Capacity utilisation has grown from 63.3% in the September quarter to 66.6% in the three months to December.

The rate-setting committee of the central bank also laid down other reasons behind its cautious optimism with regard to growth projections. It reiterated that rural demand remains buoyant and record agriculture production for 2020-21 will add to the resilience. To add to that, demand from urban centres has also been improving as economic activity picks up and the ongoing vaccination drive should act as a catalyst.

Economists believe that the central bank’s messaging on growth is very clear.

“In our view, the overall message from today’s meeting was one of quiet confidence about growth amid rising vaccinations – and despite the recent surge in covid-19 cases – which should allow the RBI to gradually normalise policy, but also ensure that borrowing costs do not rise abruptly," said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.

The monetary policy committee also cited the second advance GDP estimates for 2020-21 of the National Statistical Office (NSO) that pegged economic contraction at 8% in FY21. That apart, high frequency indicators – vehicle sales; railway freight traffic; toll collections; goods and services tax (GST) revenues; e-way bills; and steel consumption – suggest that gains in manufacturing and services activity in Q3 has extended into Q4 or the March quarter, it said.

According to Sameer Narang, chief economist at state-owned Bank of Baroda, state-wide restrictions on mobility will impact growth. Projecting FY22 growth at 11.5%, Narang said there is a downside risk emanating from the second wave. “Services sector, within which, contact intensive services such as restaurants and travel industry will see the maximum impact," he added.

Das, known to quote Mahatma Gandhi in his monetary policy statements, today referred to a line from Martin Luther King Jr’s address in Washington DC from February 1968. This, the governor did, in the context of rising covid-19 infections and quoting him said: “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope".

Speaking about the global growth scenario, Das said it is gradually recovering from the slowdown, but remains uneven and supported by ongoing vaccination drives, sustained accommodative monetary policies and further sizeable fiscal stimulus.

“World output is projected by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to reach its pre-pandemic level by mid-2021, though it will be largely contingent on the pace of vaccine distribution and its efficacy against emerging variants of the virus. Stronger external demand should support India’s exports and investment demand," said Das.

