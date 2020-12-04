RBI will continue to maintain ample liquidity, says governor Das

Market was divided over whether RBI will review its ultra-loose liquidity policy as short term borrowing rates have been trading below its benchmark policy rate. Few market participants felt that RBI should wait before it withdraws the liquidity surplus amounting to ₹9 trillion. They felt that the current liquidity surplus is helping economic recovery by pushing consumers to invest. Others however felt that RBI should announce measures like Market Stabilisation Scheme (MSS) bonds to sterilise the excess liquidity as it is inflationary and could complicate pricing of risk for lenders.