RBI will ensure a soft landing for economy, assures governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI will ensure a soft landing for economy, assures governor Shaktikanta Das2 min read . 01:36 PM IST
- RBI has raised rates by 90 basis points this year. The tolerance of a higher inflation during the pandemic was a necessity, RBI governor Das said
Reserve Bank of India's transition to a tighter monetary policy from an ultra-loose phase will be smooth and there won’t be any disruptions, Governor Shaktikanta Das assured today. “We are targeting a soft landing," the RBI governors at the Financial Express Modern BFSI Summit in Mumbai. The process of coming out of easy liquidity system takes long time due to factors partly beyond the RBI’s control, Das said.
But "I would not agree with any perception or any sort of description that the RBI has fallen behind the curve. Just imagine if we had started increasing the rates early, what would have happened to growth?," he said in response to a question.
Das said the current high levels of retail inflation above 7% levels are largely on account of the war in Ukraine, adding that early withdrawal of accommodation or rate increases by the RBI would have not helped prevent the spike in inflation.
India's retail inflation eased marginally in May, after touching an eight-year high of 7.79% in April, but remained above the central bank's tolerance band for a fifth month in a row, suggesting it would hike rates for the third month in a row in August. Wholesale prices gained 15.88% in May, staying at the highest level in more than three decades.
India’s central bank raised rates by 90 basis points this year.
The tolerance of a higher inflation during the pandemic was a necessity, Das said, otherwise, the damage to the economy and financial markets would have been enormous and it would have taken years for India to come back.
After the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its biggest rate increase for 28 years, the Bank of England on Thursday lifted rates for a fifth straight time to their highest since 2009 during the financial crisis, just as the Swiss central bank shocked markets by unveiling its own half-point increase -- its first rise in 15 years.
Here are more comments from RBI chief:
Big techs also pose concerns on data sharing and can materialize in sectors other than financial system
Big tech has enormous amount of customer data; banks are using data by fintech companies for their credit assessment, which can create systemic concerns
RBI will address issues about regulated entities very seriously
There’s case for a globally coordinated regulatory approach to mitigate risk in the case of blockchain technology-based products
