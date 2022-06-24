RBI will not allow 'jerky movements' of Rupee: Deputy Governor Patra1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 01:46 PM IST
On Thursday, Rupee had closed at its all-time low of 78.32 against the US dollar
New Delhi: Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Michael D Patra on Friday said the Central Bank will not allow "jerky movements" of Rupee and stressed that the Indian currency has witnessed least depreciation in recent times.