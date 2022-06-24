RBI will not allow 'jerky movements' of Rupee: Deputy Governor Patra

"We will stand for its stability, and we're doing it on an ongoing basis even as I speak. We are there in the market. We will not allow disorderly movements. We have no level in our mind, but we will not allow jerky movements that is for certain and let it be widely known that we are in the market defending the rupee against volatility," he said during the session organised by industry body PHDCCI.

