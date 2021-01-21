OPEN APP
Home >News >India >RBI withdraws 3 circulars on excess pension recovery after discovering anomalies
RBI decided to withdraw three circulars issued by its department of government and bank accounts in 1991 and 2016 from Thursday itself (MINT_PRINT)
RBI decided to withdraw three circulars issued by its department of government and bank accounts in 1991 and 2016 from Thursday itself (MINT_PRINT)

RBI withdraws 3 circulars on excess pension recovery after discovering anomalies

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 09:27 PM IST PTI

The RBI asked banks to seek guidance from respective pension sanctioning authorities regarding the process to be followed for recovery of excess pension paid to the pensioners

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday said rules regarding recovery of excess or wrong pensions are being flouted, and withdrew three circulars concerning the same.

The RBI asked banks to seek guidance from respective pension sanctioning authorities regarding the process to be followed for recovery of excess pension paid to the pensioners.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Rakesh Mohan, vice-chair of the Indian Institute for Human Settlements.

'A moment 30 years ago that had been a year and a half in the making’

3 min read . 09:56 PM IST
A hospital staff member administers a Covishield vaccine at the Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi

5,942 people receive Covid-19 vaccine shots on Day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of AEFI

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Germany's Merkel points to variant risk as infections drop

1 min read . 09:55 PM IST
It is important to create better and fairer conditions for doing business, build consensus on economic policies, and avoid socially divisive policies or actions.

Like 1991, the 2021 crisis presents an opportunity

5 min read . 09:44 PM IST

"It has been brought to the notice of RBI that the recovery of excess/wrong pension payments from the pensioners are being made in a manner that is not in keeping with the extant guidelines/Court orders," a central bank notification said.

After examining the issue, the RBI decided to withdraw three circulars issued by its department of government and bank accounts in 1991 and 2016 from Thursday itself.

If excess payments are due to be made to the government for excess/wrong pension payout, banks may be guided by the guidelines laid down in circulars released in 2009 and 2015.

"Agency banks are again advised that, where excess pension payment has arisen on account of mistakes committed by the bank, the amount paid in excess should be refunded to the Government in lumpsum immediately after detection of the same and without waiting for recovery of any amount from the pensioners," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout