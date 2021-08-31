The Reserve Bank of India is working together with the central government to enable international settlement of transactions in government securities (G-sec) through international central securities depositories (ICSDs).

“Once operationalised, this will enhance access of non-residents to the G-secs market, as will the inclusion of Indian G-secs in global bond indices, for which efforts are ongoing," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday.

In his keynote address at the the 21st FIMMDA-PDAI Annual Conference, Das said expansion of the investor base is key to further development of the G-sec market.

To encourage direct retail participation in G-secs, RBI has announced the ‘Retail Direct’ scheme, a one-stop solution to facilitate investment in government securities by individual investors, the RBI Governor stated.

Das pointed out that notwithstanding the robust evolution of the G-sec market in India, there is scope for further development to remain in sync with the emerging requirements. Secondary market liquidity is found to be relatively low on several occasions and tends to remain concentrated in a few securities and tenors, he added.

“To a certain extent, this is the result of the market microstructure in India, dominated as it is by ‘buy and hold’ and ‘long only’ investors. We need to develop a yield curve that is liquid across tenors," Das said.

The central bank chief noted that liquidity in G-secs market tends to dry up during periods of rising interest rates or in times of uncertainty. “While the market for ‘special repo’ facilitates borrowing of securities, it is worthwhile to consider other alternatives that ensure adequate supply of securities to the market across the spectrum of maturities."

Das also said that RBI will undertake fine-tuning operations when required to manage unanticipated and one-off liquidity flows, “so that liquid conditions in the system evolve in a balanced and evenly distributed manner."

Emphaising on the role of G-sec market, Das said, “Government securities are a distinct asset class. It is important to appreciate the role the G-sec market plays in the overall macro interest rate environment of the economy. Over the years, the market for G-secs and the associated market infrastructure have reached a stage where it could be considered as one among the best in the world."

On the state of Indian economy, the RBI Governor warned, “While there are signs of recovery, we are not yet out of the woods."

