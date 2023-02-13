RBI, Yes Bank move SC over HC ruling on bond write-off

A key factor in SBI’s decision to infuse equity are the provisions of the master circular, as per which the loss absorbent AT1 bonds were to be written off before fresh equity infusion so that there would be no dilution of SBI’s capital, RBI said, adding that the master circular’s instructions that the bonds would be written off before further infusion of equity in order to prevent dilution of SBI’s funds had a crucial role in the state-run lender’s decision to restructure Yes Bank.