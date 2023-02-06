RBI's 3-day MPC meet starts today, may go for 25 basis points repo rate hike
- The retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown signs of moderation in November and December as it fell below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent
The three-day deliberations of the Reserve Bank of India's(RBI's) rate-setting panel -Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Reserve Bank of India is set to commence today. The decision will be announced on 8 February. With retail inflation showing signs of softening and the US Fed moderating the pace of increase in its benchmark interest rate, the Reserve Bank is likely to settle for a smaller 25 basis points repo rate hike according to the experts.
